BRIEF-Landi Renzo bond "Landi Renzo 6.10% 2015-2020" admitted to trading on ExtraMot Pro

May 15 (Reuters) - Landi Renzo SpA :

* Bond “Landi Renzo 6.10% 2015-2020” has been admitted to trading on ExtraMot Pro

* The bond to be traded from May 15th, 2015 on the ExtraMOT PRO market

* The issue amounts to 34 million euros ($38.5 million)

* Bond has five-years and gross fixed rate of 6.10 percent with semi- annual coupon

* Subscribed and placed by Banca Popolare di Vicenza and by KNG Securities LLP with leading Italian and European institutional investors.