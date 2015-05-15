FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Landi Renzo bond "Landi Renzo 6.10% 2015-2020" admitted to trading on ExtraMot Pro
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
May 15, 2015 / 1:10 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Landi Renzo bond "Landi Renzo 6.10% 2015-2020" admitted to trading on ExtraMot Pro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Landi Renzo SpA :

* Bond “Landi Renzo 6.10% 2015-2020” has been admitted to trading on ExtraMot Pro

* The bond to be traded from May 15th, 2015 on the ExtraMOT PRO market

* The issue amounts to 34 million euros ($38.5 million)

* Bond has five-years and gross fixed rate of 6.10 percent with semi- annual coupon

* Subscribed and placed by Banca Popolare di Vicenza and by KNG Securities LLP with leading Italian and European institutional investors. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8823 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

