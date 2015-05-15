FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-NunaMinerals withdraws bankruptcy petition
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
May 15, 2015 / 1:16 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-NunaMinerals withdraws bankruptcy petition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - NunaMinerals A/S :

* Withdraws bankruptcy petition and seek creditor protection by a suspension of payment scheme

* Discussions between company and Greenland Mining Management Ltd (GMM) regarding a restructuring of NunaMinerals are progressing based on a revised proposal from GMM

* Aim is to allow time for GMM to finalise negotiations with NunaMinerals and some of major creditors and shareholders

* No assurance can be given that a restructuring agreement will be entered into between NunaMinerals and GMM on terms, which are acceptable to government of Greenland or Greenland Holding A/S

* No assurance can be given that if agreement is entered into, that such agreement can be approved by NunaMinerals’ shareholders or that such agreement will become final and implemented

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.