May 15 (Reuters) - Lesto AB :

* Signs a long-term loan agreement of 75 million euros ($85.03 million)

* Secures loan from Pohjola Bank PLC which offered the best bid

* Maturity of loan will be 5 years, base interest rate to equal 1 month EURIBOR

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8821 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)