BRIEF-Blur Group's CFO Stephen Harvey steps down
May 15, 2015 / 10:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Blur Group's CFO Stephen Harvey steps down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Blur Group Plc

* Stephen Harvey has stepped down from his non-board position as group chief financial officer with immediate effect

* Barbara Spurrier remains as director of financial reporting on board with primary oversight over financial function of group

* Helen Blackmore as co-chief operating officer, responsible for integrating internal operations Helen will continue to strengthen finance function with James Porter, Blur’s current group financial controller Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

