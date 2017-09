May 15 (Reuters) - Banca Intermobiliare di Investimenti e Gestioni SpA :

* Reports Q1 2015 net profit of 14.6 million euros ($16.6 million), up 258.8 percent year on year

* Q1 2015 net interest income + fees of 40.3 million euros, 28.6 percent year on year

* CET 1 ratio at March 31, 2015 at 12.23 percent Source text for Eikon:

