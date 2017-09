May 15 (Reuters) - Agroliga Group Plc :

* Q1 revenue 4.6 million euros ($5.3 million) versus 2.8 million euros year ago

* Q1 net profit 1.1 million euros versus 59,000 euros year ago

* Q1 operating profit 1.3 million euros versus 198,000 euros last year

* Says factor for increasing of Q1 net profit was falling of hryvna exchange rate during Q1 2015