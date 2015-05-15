FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hospitality Property Fund says CEO suspended pending investigation into allegations of misconduct
May 15, 2015 / 2:35 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Hospitality Property Fund says CEO suspended pending investigation into allegations of misconduct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Hospitality Property Fund Ltd

* Investigation into allegations of misconduct by hospitality’s chief executive officer, Andrew Stuart Rogers is being conducted by company

* Suspension is unlikely to adversely affect operations of company or its financial results

* As an interim measure, and to allow investigation to take its course Rogers has been suspended pending conclusion of investigation

* Rogers has been suspended pending conclusion of investigation

* At this stage, no disciplinary charges have been put to Rogers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

