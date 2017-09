BRIEF-Milkiland Q1 net loss widens to 35.1 million euros

May 15 (Reuters) - Milkiland NV :

* Q1 operating loss 962,000 euros ($1.1 million) versus profit 1.7 million euros a year ago

* Q1 net loss 35.1 million euros versus a loss of 24.5 million euros a year ago

* Q1 EBITDA 2.4 million euros versus 5.8 million euros a year ago

* Q1 revenue 46.7 million euros versus 77.3 million euros a year ago

* Q1 whole-milk dairy segment revenue down by 27 percent to 27.6 million euros

* Q1 cheese & butter segment revenue down by 53 percent to 14.3 million euros due to volume contraction and operational currencies devaluation

