BRIEF-Netcare H1 adjusted HEPS up 19.6 pct to 90.8 cents
May 18, 2015 / 6:35 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Netcare H1 adjusted HEPS up 19.6 pct to 90.8 cents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Netcare Ltd

* Unaudited interim group results for the six months ended 31 March 2015

* Adjusted HEPS up 19.6 pct to 90.8 cents

* Group EBITDA up 14.6 pct to r2 344 million

* Unaudited interim group results for six months ended 31 March 2015

* Interim dividend per share up 18.8 pct to 38.0 cents

* Expect weakness in SA economy to persist

* Continue to evaluate international opportunities

* Jerry Vilakazi, non-executive chairman of Netcare, has informed board of his intention to retire at end of May 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
