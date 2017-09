BRIEF-Compagnia della Ruota FY net profit falls to 555,202 mln euros

May 18 (Reuters) - Compagnia della Ruota SpA :

* Reports FY 2014 comprehensive net profit of 555,202 euros ($633,708) versus 1.6 million euros a year ago (consolidated FY 2014 net profit of 353,065 euros)

* FY 2014 operating loss of 1.6 million euros versus profit of 35,823 euros a year ago

* FY 2014 revenue of 370,553 euros versus 381,104 euros a year ago

* Proposes business and investment 2015 plan of 6.4 million euros

* Proposes ordinary and extraordinary dividend of 0.0260 euro per category A share

* Ex-dividend date is July 6, 2015 Source text for Eikon:

