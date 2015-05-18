FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-ChemoMetec raises 2014/15 EBITDA outlook to DKK 10-13 mln
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Five die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Five die in Florida nursing home
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
May 18, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-ChemoMetec raises 2014/15 EBITDA outlook to DKK 10-13 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Chemometec A/S :

* Q3 revenue 17.7 million Danish crowns ($2.71 million), up 57 percent

* Q3 EBITDA is better than expected

* Says raises its expectations for the financial year 2014/15

* 2014/15 revenue expectations increased from the range of 51 million - 55 million crowns to 59 million - 61 million crowns

* Raises 2014/15 EBITDA outlook from 9 million - 11 million crowns to 10 million - 13 million crowns

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5376 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.