May 18 (Reuters) - News Invest SA :

* Reports full year net income (before goodwill amortization)of 411,000 euros ($467,348.10), down by 28.8 percent

* Full year revenue is 4.4 million euros versus 10.6 million euros a year ago

* Proposes full year dividend of 0.05 euro per share

Source text: bit.ly/1HpthvO Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8794 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)