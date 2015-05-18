FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Robit: SEB provides indicative guidance within the IPO price range
May 18, 2015 / 8:52 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Robit: SEB provides indicative guidance within the IPO price range

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Robit Oyj :

* Robit initial public offering - SEB provides indicative guidance within the IPO price range

* Says SEB has on May 18 provided indicative guidance for institutions considering to offer to subscribe for offer shares in the institutional offering suggesting a price range of a minimum of 5.55 euros and a maximum of 5.80 euros per share within the preliminary subscription price range

* Preliminary subscription price range for offer shares is a minimum of 5.00 euros ($5.69) and a maximum of 6.10 euros per share

* Says final price for offer shares will be set by selling shareholders and company only after and of offer period, on or about May 20, 2015

* Robit will offer for subscription a maximum of 5,800,000 new shares in company

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8790 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

