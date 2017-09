May 15 (Reuters) - African Dawn Capital Ltd

* Additional provisions and write-offs on Elite book are necessary

* As a result, there are material prior period accounting errors in Elite which are likely to have a substantial impact

* JSE Ltd will suspend trading in company's shares until such time that financial results are disclosed to shareholders