May 15 (Reuters) - Alpha PetroVision Holding AG :

* Earns $5.3 million by sale of licensing rights

* Has auctioned off its remaining 50 pct of the gross overriding royalty interests in the production of Paul Prospect Oil Field in Weld County, Colorado, for $5.3 million

Source text: bit.ly/1JkV7bX Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)