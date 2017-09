May 15 (Reuters) - NoemaLife SpA :

* Reports Q1 2015 adjusted EBITDA of 0.9 million euros ($1.03 million) versus 0.2 million euros a year ago

* Q1 2015 revenue of 15.4 million euros, up 12 percent year on year

* Sees positive outlook in next months

($1 = 0.8740 euros)