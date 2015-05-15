FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Unibail-Rodamco enters pact with CPPIB to sell stake in mfi AG
May 15, 2015 / 4:40 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Unibail-Rodamco enters pact with CPPIB to sell stake in mfi AG

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Unibail-rodamco

* Unibail-Rodamco announces signature of an agreement with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB)

* Losing of purchase and sale agreement is subject to customary conditions precedent, including regulatory approvals, and is expected to close in Q3 2015

* Agreement to sell to CPPIB a 46.1% stake in mfi AG

* CPPIB will pay group eur394 million for equity stake, will also provide additional funding in support of mfi’s financing strategies Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

