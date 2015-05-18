BRIEF-Orpea acquires German Celenus Kliniken; 2015 outlook raised

May 18 (Reuters) - Orpea SA :
* Acquires Celenus Kliniken, German private operator specialized in post-acute care, rehabilitation and psychiatric (somatic and psychosomatic care) facilities from funds advised by Auctus
* Acquisition to close on July 10
* Payment for deal will be made solely in cash from company’s reserves
* Says on completion of the transaction, its network will have 60,936 beds at 615 facilities, with 46 percent of the total outside France
* Acquisition is set to boost company’s earnings per share from 2015 onwards
* 2015 revenue target is raised to 2,360 million euros ($2.70 billion), growth of 21.1 percent versus 2014
