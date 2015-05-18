FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Healthcare
May 18, 2015 / 5:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Orpea acquires German Celenus Kliniken; 2015 outlook raised

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Orpea SA :

* Acquires Celenus Kliniken, German private operator specialized in post-acute care, rehabilitation and psychiatric (somatic and psychosomatic care) facilities from funds advised by Auctus

* Acquisition to close on July 10

* Payment for deal will be made solely in cash from company’s reserves

* Says on completion of the transaction, its network will have 60,936 beds at 615 facilities, with 46 percent of the total outside France

* Acquisition is set to boost company’s earnings per share from 2015 onwards

* 2015 revenue target is raised to 2,360 million euros ($2.70 billion), growth of 21.1 percent versus 2014

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8750 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
