BRIEF-Astral Foods H1 HEPS rises 159 pct

May 18 (Reuters) - Astral Foods Ltd

* Unaudited interim results for the six months ended 31 March 2015

* 166 pct earnings per share increase

* Revenue increased by 22.4 pct to r5 755 million, mostly contributed by increased poultry sales

* Operating profit increased by 158.4 pct to r550 million

* Slowing level of growth in economy and higher unemployment levels will continue to hamper an increase in per capita consumption of poultry

* If a quota on US poultry imports is agreed to on back of agoa renewal this is likely to negatively impact local producers due to additional volumes of poultry products in local market

* 22 pct revenue increase

* 158 pct operating profit increase

* 159 pct headline earnings per share increase

* 188 pct interim dividend 575 cents per share

* Increase in headline earnings from r147 million for previous year’s first six months, to r387 million for first six months of 2015 financial year

* Board has declared an interim dividend of 575 cents per share