FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Pioneer Food six-month adjusted HEPS from cont ops up 40 pct
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Five die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Five die in Florida nursing home
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 18, 2015 / 5:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Pioneer Food six-month adjusted HEPS from cont ops up 40 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Pioneer Food Group Ltd :

* Six month revenue from cont ops increased by 8 pct on prior period to R9.450 bln

* Adjusted headline earnings from cont ops for six-month up 40 pct to R830 million or 451 cents per share, from 325 cents per share

* Headline earnings for six months ended 31 March 2015 including discontinued operations and effect of unbundling, decreased by 10 pct to R627 million or 341 cents per share

* Environment likely to be characterised by ongoing muted consumer spending, costly energy disruptions, sustained exchange rate volatility and significant competition

* Gross interim dividend, for six months ended 31 March 2015, of 95 cents (2014: 65 cents) per share, an increase of 46 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.