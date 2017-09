May 18 (Reuters) - Galapagos Nv :

* Underwriters of its global offering have exercised greenshoe option in full

* Greenshoe exercise brings total gross proceeds for global offering to approximately $317 million (eur279 million)

* Greenshoe option granted to underwriters was for purchase of up to an additional 749,478 new ordinary shares in form of American Depositary Shares