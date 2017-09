May 18 (Reuters) - MDxHealth SA :

* Says its ConfirmMDx predicts prostate cancer aggressiveness

* Reveals data demonstrating prognostic value of its ConfirmMDx for prostate cancer test

* New data shows ConfirmMDx ability to identify patients likely to harbor clinically significant prostate cancer from negative biopsy tissue

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)