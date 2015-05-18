FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kabel Deutschland sees core profit growth accelerating
May 18, 2015 / 6:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Kabel Deutschland sees core profit growth accelerating

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Kabel Deutschland

* Revenue grew by 6.3 pct year on year to 2,021 million euros

* Adjusted EBITDA increased by 3.3 pct year on year to 939 million euros with an EBITDA margin of 46.5 pct

* Posted a net profit of 239 million euros or 2.70 euros per share (versus a net loss of 68 million euros or minus 0.77 euros per share last year)

* Q4 revenue increased by 7.1 pct to 517 million euros

* Q4 net profit of 52 million euros versus 1 million eur loss

* Is well positioned to achieve continued growth

* Reports 6.3 pct revenue growth in fiscal year 2014/15

* Q4 EBITDA grew by 1.8 pct to 234 million euros with an EBITDA margin of 45.2 pct

* Sees mid to high single-digit revenue growth in 2015/16

* Sees mid to high single-digit adjusted EBITDA growth compared to fiscal year 2014/15 (applying same adjustment items as in previous years)

* Sees adjusted EBITDA minus capex to increase to over 300 million euros (from 236 million euros in fiscal year 2014/15)

* Says shareholder remuneration will be independent of operating performance due to domination and profit and loss transfer agreement Source text: here Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
