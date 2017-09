May 18 (Reuters) - Hesse Newman Capital AG :

* Q1 revenues 352,000 euros ($402,794.00) (last year: 1.097 million euros)

* Q1 EBIT amounted to 230 thousand euros (previous year: -453 thousand euros), consolidated net profit 243 thousand euros(previous year: -613 thousand euros)

($1 = 0.8739 euros)