FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Bwin.Party confirms received proposal from 888 Holdings
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Five die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Five die in Florida nursing home
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Casinos & Gaming
May 18, 2015 / 7:00 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Bwin.Party confirms received proposal from 888 Holdings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment Plc

* Announcement by 888 Holdings

* Confirms that it has received a proposal to acquire entire issued and to be issued share capital of Bwin.Party.

* Noted announcement made by 888 Holdings Plc and confirms that it has received a proposal to acquire entire issued and to be issued share capital of Bwin.Party

* Board and its advisers are conducting a detailed review of proposals received to-date and will make a further announcement in due course Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [BPTY.L 888.L]

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.