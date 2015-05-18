BRIEF-Bwin.Party confirms received proposal from 888 Holdings

May 18 (Reuters) - Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment Plc

* Announcement by 888 Holdings

* Confirms that it has received a proposal to acquire entire issued and to be issued share capital of Bwin.Party.

* Board and its advisers are conducting a detailed review of proposals received to-date and will make a further announcement in due course