May 18, 2015 / 8:11 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Astrazeneca to invest $285 mln in biologics facility in Sweden

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline and second bullet point to say Astrazeneca to invest $285 mln, not 285 mln stg)

May 18 (Reuters) - Astrazeneca Plc :

* To invest in new biologics manufacturing facility in Södertälje, Sweden, to support accelerating biologics portfolio

* It plans to invest approximately $285 million

* Investment is first phase of a potential three-part programme to expand Astrazeneca’s biologics manufacturing capabilities

* Planned investment will, subject to relevant approvals by local authorities, create between 150 and 250 highly skilled new roles at Astrazeneca by 2019 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
