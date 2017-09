May 18 (Reuters) - DF Deutsche Forfait AG :

* Publishes subscription offer for holders of the DF bond 2013/2020

* Offer of 580 new registered shares per 1,000 euros ($1,137.50) bond

* Issue price per share is 1.00 euro

* Subscription period from May 19 to June 2