FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Rolls-Royce plans 600 further job cuts in marine unit by year-end
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 18, 2015 / 11:05 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Rolls-Royce plans 600 further job cuts in marine unit by year-end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Rolls-royce Holdings Plc

* Accelerate cost reduction programmes in our marine business

* Will reduce number of employees by further 600 by end of this year in response to challenging market conditions

* While reductions will be global, around half will be in Norway, where majority of employees and manufacturing facilities are located

* Marine business employs around 6,000 people

* Proposals will have broadly neutral impact on 2015 profits, generate approximately 25 mln stg of benefits from 2016 onward

* Reductions are in addition to programmes underway to consolidate manufacturing at several locations in UK, USA, Norway, Sweden, South Korea Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.