BRIEF-BT asks CMA to proceed to phase 2 probe into proposed acquisition of EE

May 18 (Reuters) - BT Group Plc :

* Made its formal submission to UK’s competition and markets authority, seeking approval for proposed acquisition of EE

* Ability of BT’s landline and mobile rivals to compete with BT using its arms-length openreach network will be unaffected by acquisition

* BT has asked CMA to proceed directly to a phase 2 investigation into proposed acquisition

* Group says competition will be enhanced

* BT expects process and EE transaction to complete by end of March 2016