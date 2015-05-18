FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Communications Equipment
May 18, 2015 / 12:40 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-BT asks CMA to proceed to phase 2 probe into proposed acquisition of EE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - BT Group Plc :

* Made its formal submission to UK’s competition and markets authority, seeking approval for proposed acquisition of EE

* Ability of BT’s landline and mobile rivals to compete with BT using its arms-length openreach network will be unaffected by acquisition

* BT has asked CMA to proceed directly to a phase 2 investigation into proposed acquisition

* Group says competition will be enhanced

* BT expects process and EE transaction to complete by end of March 2016 Source text (bit.ly/1FnpvAT) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
