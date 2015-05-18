FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Telenor picks Morten Soerby to head Telenor Group in Asia
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
May 18, 2015 / 2:45 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Telenor picks Morten Soerby to head Telenor Group in Asia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Telenor Asa

* Morten Soerby to head Telenor Group in Asia effective from 1 June 2015 and joins Telenor’s Group Executive Management team.

* Takes over after Sigve Brekke who was recently announced as the upcoming president and CEO of Telenor Group

* Soerby joined Telenor in 1993 and has previously been a member of the Telenor’s Group Executive Management team for a number of years.

* In 2014, Soerby was CEO of Uninor, Telenor’s wholly owned operations in India. During this period, the company continued to strengthen, both in terms of revenue and customer market share.

* Soerby has served as the Executive Vice President in charge of corporate strategy and regulatory affairs in Telenor Group. Soerby was also the Executive Vice President and head of the Norwegian and Nordic mobile and fixed network operations of Telenor.Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)

