May 18 (Reuters) - Synaxon AG :

* Q1 revenue 6.8 million euros ($7.72 million), 11.7 pct down

* Q1 EBIT 128,000 euros, 69.7 pct down

* Q1 EBITDA 514,000 euros, 34.7 pct down

* Confirms FY 2015 forecast of EBIT between 0.6 million euros and 0.8 million euros Source text - bit.ly/1cL8YLQ Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8805 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)