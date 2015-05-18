FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Link Mobility buys Fivestarday
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Oil
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
May 18, 2015 / 11:06 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Link Mobility buys Fivestarday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Link Mobility Group ASA :

* Says the company’s subsidiary, Link Mobility AB, is to acquire all shares in Fivestarday AB, a Swedish company developing mobile and digital solutions for B2B market

* Says purchasing price is 2.1 million Swedish crowns ($255,642.39) to be paid at closing, whereof 1.2 million crowns shall be used to acquire shares in Link Mobility Group ASA

* Seller, Reynholm Industries AB, can obtain an additional premium of maximum 1.8 million crowns based on the sales of certain services developed by Fivestarday at the time of closing and sold within 24 months after closing

* Says transaction is expected to close on May 22

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 8.2146 Swedish crowns Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.