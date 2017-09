May 18 (Reuters) - Ingosstrakh OSAO :

* Reports Q1 net profit under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) of more than 3.7 billion roubles ($75.37 million) versus 437.5 million roubles year ago

* Q1 consolidated insurance fee 21.6 billion roubles, up 23 pct versus year ago Source text: bit.ly/1JspddU

($1 = 49.0900 roubles)