May 18 (Reuters) - Bayn Europe AB :

* Q1 revenue 572,000 Swedish crowns ($69,559.30) versus 451,000 crowns year ago

* Q1 operating loss 1.6 million crowns versus loss 0.5 million crowns year ago

* Says no Q2 outlook is given

