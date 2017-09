May 18 (Reuters) - Gabriel Holding A/S :

* GAB INVEST ApS, owned by Gabriel Holding A/S insiders, has bought 2,057 shares at 409,878 Danish crowns ($62,523.34) in Gabriel Holding A/S

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5556 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)