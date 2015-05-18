FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Eurocommercial Properties agrees Italian acquisitions and launches equity offering
May 18, 2015 / 4:16 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Eurocommercial Properties agrees Italian acquisitions and launches equity offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Eurocommercial Properties Nv

* Agrees Italian retail acquisitions and launches accelerated equity offering

* Will acquire a 50 pct share of the Milan region centre’s gallery, together with an adjoining retail park, for a total price of 135 million euros ($153.31 million)

* Intends to raise in the region of 170 million euros by launching a non-pre-emptive accelerated equity raising of up to 4,330,000 new depositary receipts

* Purchase is expected to be finalised by the end of 2015

* Net proceeds of the offering will be used, together with current debt facilities, to finance Italian acquisitions Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1HcAJoH Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8806 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
