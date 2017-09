BRIEF-Leasinvest Real Estate Q1 net result group share drops to 3.6 mln euros

May 18 (Reuters) - Leasinvest Real Estate CVA :

* Q1 net result group share 3.6 million euros versus 7.5 million euros year ago

* Q1 rental income of 12.6 million euros versus 12.5 million euros year ago

* End March 2015 net asset value per share stood at 69.6 euros (December 31, 2014: 68.1 euros)

* On March 16, 2015 sold office building Kiem located rue Kiem in Strassen in Grand Duchy of Luxembourg to a private investor for an amount of 6.3 million euros

