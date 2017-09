(To add missing bullets)

May 19 (Reuters) - Alcatel-Lucent SA :

* Alcatel-Lucent and Korea’s KT sign collaboration agreement to deliver 5G mobile networks of the future

* Collaboration will initially focus on Alcatel-Lucent’s virtualized radio access network (VRAN) technology

* Agreement sees Alcatel-Lucent and KT collaborating to develop future of 5G network architecture

