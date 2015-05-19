BRIEF-Quindell says issued 4,012,694 new ordinary shares

May 19 (Reuters) - Quindell Plc

* Has issued 4,012,694 new ordinary shares, being remainder of deferred equity consideration payable to sellers in respect of acquisition of iter8 inc

* 2,006,347 new ordinary shares will be subject to lock-in until 17 april 2016.

* Application will be made for 4,012,694 new ordinary shares to be admitted to trading on AIM (“admission”), with admission expected to occur on 22 May 2015

* Following admission, quindell will have 444,959,317 ordinary shares in issue