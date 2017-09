May 19 (Reuters) - Vardia Insurance Group ASA :

* Aakvik Holding AS, company controlled by Vardia board member, Nils Aakvik, sold 300,000 shares in Vardia at 1.6718 Norwegian crowns per share

* Says after sale Nils Aakvik owns, together with related companies, 978,796 shares in Vardia, which comprises about 3.04 pct of issued shares and voting rights in company

