BRIEF-Scandi Standard acquires Huttulan Kukko Oy's business in Finland

May 19 (Reuters) - Scandi Standard publ AB :
* Acquires Huttulan Kukko Oy’s business in Finland
* Will pay a price of 10 million euros ($11.28 million) now, of which 5 million euros is debt assumed
* Price may increase to 13 million euros over five years, depending on future performance
* Agreement is conditional upon receiving certain bank and supplier consents, which are expected within a few weeks
* Acquisition is not expected to have a material impact on Scandi Standard’s consolidated sales and earnings in 2015
