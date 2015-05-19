FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Scandi Standard acquires Huttulan Kukko Oy's business in Finland
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 19, 2015 / 6:51 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Scandi Standard acquires Huttulan Kukko Oy's business in Finland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Scandi Standard publ AB :

* Acquires Huttulan Kukko Oy’s business in Finland

* Will pay a price of 10 million euros ($11.28 million) now, of which 5 million euros is debt assumed

* Price may increase to 13 million euros over five years, depending on future performance

* Agreement is conditional upon receiving certain bank and supplier consents, which are expected within a few weeks

* Acquisition is not expected to have a material impact on Scandi Standard’s consolidated sales and earnings in 2015

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8864 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.