BRIEF-Scandi Standard acquires Huttulan Kukko Oy's business in Finland

May 19 (Reuters) - Scandi Standard publ AB :

* Acquires Huttulan Kukko Oy’s business in Finland

* Will pay a price of 10 million euros ($11.28 million) now, of which 5 million euros is debt assumed

* Price may increase to 13 million euros over five years, depending on future performance

* Agreement is conditional upon receiving certain bank and supplier consents, which are expected within a few weeks

* Acquisition is not expected to have a material impact on Scandi Standard’s consolidated sales and earnings in 2015

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8864 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)