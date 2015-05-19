FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moneysupermarket.Com notes sale of 20 mln shares by Simon Nixon
May 19, 2015

BRIEF-Moneysupermarket.Com notes sale of 20 mln shares by Simon Nixon

Reuters Staff

May 19 (Reuters) - Moneysupermarket.Com Group Plc

* Sale reduces Simon Nixon’s stake in Moneysupermarket.com to approximately 12.8 pct

* Nixon remains on board as a non-executive director

* Allowed Simon Nixon to nominate for appointment a non-executive director to board

* While Nixon has never taken up this right, right will now fall away

* Notes sale by Simon Nixon of 20 million shares, representing approximately 3.7 pct of issued share capital of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
