BRIEF-Schmolz & Bickenbach Q1 revenue up 2.3 pct to EUR 765.7 mln
May 19, 2015 / 5:40 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Schmolz & Bickenbach Q1 revenue up 2.3 pct to EUR 765.7 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Schmolz & Bickenbach AG :

* Q1 EBITDA decreased by 10.5 pct to 54.5 million euros ($61.66 million)(1.1.-31.3.2014: 60.9 million euros)

* Q1 EBT of continuing operations decreased by 8.4 million euros or 48.3 pct on the same period of the prior year (1.1.-31.3.2014: 17.4 million euros)

* Q1 group’s net income (loss), which is calculated as a sum of the earnings after taxes of the continuing and discontinued operations, amounted to -122.4 million euros (1.1.-31.3.2014: 12.4 million euros)

* Q1 revenue increased by 17.3 million euros or 2.3 pct compared to the same quarter of the prior year to 765.7 million euros (1.1.-31.3.2014: 748.4 million euros)

* 2015 EBITDA is expected to come in at between 190 million and 230 million euros, with a currently anticipated figure at the lower end of this range due to the framework conditions described above

* Stands by its medium-term goals: from 2016 onwards, it is intended to generate EBITDA of > 280 million euros and an EBITDA margin of > 8 pct over an economic cycle Source text: bit.ly/1dgM3ZN Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8839 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

