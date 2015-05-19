BRIEF-Delta Lloyd's Q1 gross written premiums up 4 pct

May 19 (Reuters) - Delta Lloyd Nv

* Solid commercial performance and strengthened capital position

* Supporting clients in ongoing shift from defined benefit to defined contribution pension plans

* General insurance: gross written premiums (GWP) remain stable at eur 434 million

* Life: new business remains stable at eur 101 million

* As disclosed in our press releases of 22 and 23 December 2014, Delta Lloyd asked an independent legal decision of measures taken by Dutch regulator DNB

* Shareholders’ funds up 25 pct to 3.1 billion euros(year-end 2014: 2.5 billion euros),

* Gross written premiums at 1,394 million euro up 4 pct

* Given legal proceedings, Delta Lloyd will not make any further comments on case at this time, but expects to be able to update market during summer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: