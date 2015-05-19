FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Openlimit Holding Q1 sales up 18 pct to EUR 1.36 mln
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Software
May 19, 2015 / 5:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Openlimit Holding Q1 sales up 18 pct to EUR 1.36 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Openlimit Holding AG :

* FY 2015 outlook remains unchanged

* Sales increase in the first three months of 2015 by 18 pct to 1.36 million euros (value 3-months 2014: 1.16 million euros)

* Q1 EBIT improved by 22 pct from -0.46 million euros to -0.36 million euros

* Q1 net loss narrows from 0.55 million euros year ago to 0.51 million euros

* Sees FY 2015 sales growth in the high single-digit percentage range and an extension of the profitability to a limited extent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.