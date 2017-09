May 19 (Reuters) - Social Commerce Group SE :

* Q1 EBIT loss of 85,000 euros (last year: loss of 222,000 euros)

* Q1 revenues 51,000 euros ($57,726.90)(last year: 0 euros)

* Sees current 2015 sales of approximately 1 million euros to 1.5 million euros, with a slightly positive result