BRIEF-Big Yellow FY statutory pretax profit 105.2 mln stg vs 59.8 mln stg

May 19 (Reuters) - Big Yellow Group Plc

* 32 pct increase in adjusted earnings per share and total dividend

* FY revenue for year was 84.3 million stg (2014: 72.2 million stg), an increase of 17 pct

* Adjusted profit before tax in year of 39.4 million stg (2014: 29.2 million stg), up 35 pct

* Statutory profit before tax for year of 105.2 million stg, compared to a profit of 59.8 million stg last year

* Final dividend declared is 11.3 pence per share

* There will be opportunities and we are well positioned to exploit them Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: