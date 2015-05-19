FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Big Yellow FY statutory pretax profit 105.2 mln stg vs 59.8 mln stg
May 19, 2015 / 6:37 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Big Yellow FY statutory pretax profit 105.2 mln stg vs 59.8 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Big Yellow Group Plc

* 32 pct increase in adjusted earnings per share and total dividend

* FY revenue for year was 84.3 million stg (2014: 72.2 million stg), an increase of 17 pct

* Adjusted profit before tax in year of 39.4 million stg (2014: 29.2 million stg), up 35 pct

* Statutory profit before tax for year of 105.2 million stg, compared to a profit of 59.8 million stg last year

* Final dividend declared is 11.3 pence per share

* There will be opportunities and we are well positioned to exploit them Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
