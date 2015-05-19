FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Indus Holding Q1 sales up 14 pct to EUR 327.9 mln
May 19, 2015 / 6:17 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Indus Holding Q1 sales up 14 pct to EUR 327.9 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Indus Holding AG :

* Q1 sales revenues increased sharply on same period of previous year and climbed approx. 14 pct to 327.9 million euros ($370.69 million) (Q1 previous year: 287.2 million euros)

* Confirmed FY 2015 revenue and earnings forecast and projects sales revenues of up to 1.3 billion euros and earnings before interest and taxes of between 125 million euros and 130 million euros

* EBIT amounted to 31.5 million euros in Q1 2015 (Q1 previous year: 28.3 million euros)

* Guidance for 2015 confirmed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8846 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

