May 19 (Reuters) - Stock Spirits Group Plc :

* Anticipate reporting a weak overall result for H1, but with continued recovery in H2, expect full-year results to be in line with expectations

* Expectation for full year is unchanged despite supply chain disruptions in Poland continuing throughout Q1

All other markets results are in line with expectations