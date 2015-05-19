BRIEF-203 Web Group streamlines operations; myTaste merges with Matklubben

May 19 (Reuters) - 203 Web Group publ AB :

* Says streamlines operations - myTaste moves development home and merges with Matklubben

* Says Matklubben will survive as separate brand for transitional period, but activities will be conducted under myTaste

* Says merger is expected to be completed within 6-12 months

* In connection with merger, segment 203 Brands will be dissolved and AllaAnnonser will continue to be reported under segment Shopello

